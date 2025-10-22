Maintenance Work Navy Seaman Kendal Cook, left, Petty Officer 3rd Class James Barclift, right, and Petty Officer 1st Class David Carlile, all assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 143, perform maintenance on an air turbine starter aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Adriatic Sea, Feb. 25, 2023. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.46 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, european command, navy, ukraine response Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Avis VIRIN: 230225-N-EL850-1028.JPG Photo Gallery