Common Challenge U.S., Montenegrin and Austrian soldiers move through the mountains around Kolašin, Montenegro, Feb. 3, 2023, during Common Challenge, a multinational exercise focused on integrating allied forces and conducting mountain warfare operations in severe terrain and weather. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.95 MB) Tags: vermont national guard, maine national guard, army, training, common challenge 23 Credit: Army National Guard 1st Lt. Daniel Borbély VIRIN: 230203-Z-KL046-670C.JPG Photo Gallery