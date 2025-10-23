An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers hike a snow-covered mountain.

Common Challenge

U.S., Montenegrin and Austrian soldiers move through the mountains around Kolašin, Montenegro, Feb. 3, 2023, during Common Challenge, a multinational exercise focused on integrating allied forces and conducting mountain warfare operations in severe terrain and weather.

Photo Gallery