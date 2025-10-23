Street Music Marines and sailors perform during a band event in Sal, Cape Verde, March 18, 2023, to interact with residents and learn about the culture before the African Maritime Forces Summit. The summit is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.66 MB) Tags: africa command, navy, marine corps Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman VIRIN: 230318-M-DG975-1044M.JPG Photo Gallery