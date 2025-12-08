Getting Prepared

Air Force Staff Sgt. Mathieu Gittings, 39th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Mobile Distribution Supervisor, helps prepare a Boeing 767-200ER for refueling at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 17, 2023. As part of a NATO-coordinated airbridge, NATO partner Japan is flying hundreds of tents and other cargo to Turkey over the coming days. This is the first international emergency relief operation conducted by the Japan Self-Defense Force in cooperation with NATO.