Disinterment Project

Staff with the American Battle Monuments Commission work with members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to exhume a casket during a disinterment at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Manila, Philippines, March 6, 2023. Twenty-two of the individuals recovered from the disinterment are part of the ‘Enoura Maru’ project, an effort to disinter the remains of service members lost on the cargo ship used by the Imperial Japanese navy during World War II as a troop and prisoner of war transport ship.