Rough Rugby Marine Corps veterans John Thompson, left, and Daniel Norman, middle, collide while playing wheelchair rugby during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 1, 2023. The adaptive sports competition features athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.37 MB) Tags: wounded warriors, marine corps Credit: Marine Corps LCpl. Brian Knowles VIRIN: 230309-M-FG738-0057Y.JPG Photo Gallery