Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Wheelchair rugby players collide during competition.

Rough Rugby

Marine Corps veterans John Thompson, left, and Daniel Norman, middle, collide while playing wheelchair rugby during the 2023 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Mar. 1, 2023. The adaptive sports competition features athletes from Colombia, Estonia, France, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

