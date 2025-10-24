Historic Jump Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division jump from an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during an all-women’s jump over the Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2023. The airborne operation was held in recognition of Women’s History Month and marked the first all-female jump in division history. SHARE: Download: Full Size (8.01 MB) Tags: women, women, air force, army Credit: Alejandro Peña, Air Force VIRIN: 230307-A-D0439-001.JPG Photo Gallery