Checkpoint Training An Oregon Army National Guardsman gives commands to two local role players seeking aid during checkpoint training as part of Exercise Tiger Lightning near Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 6, 2023. Tiger Lightning is a bilateral exercise sponsored by Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by Bangladesh to strengthen peacekeeping readiness, promote interoperability, and reinforce the partnership between the Bangladesh armed forces and the Oregon National Guard. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.16 MB) Tags: army, national guard, indo-pacific, indo-pacific command, tiger lightning Credit: Army Sgt. Hannah Hawkins VIRIN: 230306-Z-VU095-1100.JPG Photo Gallery