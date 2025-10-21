An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two guardsmen hold weapons outside of a structure in the woods as a fellow guardsman exits.

Tiger Lightning

Oregon Army National Guardsmen secure a structure during cordon and search operations training as part of Tiger Lightning at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training near Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 7, 2023. The bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Bangladesh is designed to strengthen peacekeeping readiness and promote interoperability.

