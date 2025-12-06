Litter Lift U.S. Marines and Israeli soldiers participate in a simulated casualty evacuation during Intrepid Maven 23.2 in Israel, Feb. 28, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command and the Israel Defense Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.83 MB) Tags: central command, exercises, training, marine corps, intrepid maven 23 Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Emma Gray VIRIN: 230228-M-RQ720-1237.JPG Photo Gallery