Bradley Preps

Soldiers assigned to NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, prepare an M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle to engage targets during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Feb. 27, 2023. The 4th ID’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.