Getting Ready

Retired Army Col. Paris D. Davis does media training at the Pentagon, Feb. 27, 2023, ahead of Medal of Honor ceremonies. Davis is set to receive the Medal of Honor for acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty while serving as a detachment commander with the 5th Special Forces Group, 1st Special Forces during combat operations against an armed enemy in the vicinity of Bong Son, Vietnam in June 1965.