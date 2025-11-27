An official website of the United States Government 
Two pregnant Marines do modified, standing pullups.

Mama's Workout

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Norma Graciacortez, left, and Cpl. Alexis Courville do modified pullups during the Artemis Program physical training at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023. Artemis is tailored to female Marines and sailors throughout their prenatal and postpartum experience to help them return to full duty.

