Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An aircraft flies on its side as shown in silhouette.

Legacy Landing

An Air Force C-130 Hercules prepares to land at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Feb. 16, 2023, while transporting participants for Accelerating the Legacy 2023. The aviation heritage event honors the Tuskegee Airmen’s legacy and offers professional development and networking opportunities to total force airmen, inspiring the next generation of aviation professionals.

