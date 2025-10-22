Supply Chain An Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division delivers relief supplies to Turkish authorities in Samandang, Turkey, Feb. 17, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts to those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.55 MB) Tags: humanitarian, disaster relief, turkey, army Credit: Army Spc. William Thompson VIRIN: 230217-A-VB804-1001.JPG Photo Gallery