Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A uniformed service member holds a baby as both of them smile.

Holding Sunshine

Arizona Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Edgar Soto spends time with his son after a send-off ceremony for his unit in Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2023. Soto is one of about 65 soldiers assigned to the 860th Military Police Company scheduled to deploy to Kuwait for nine months to support Operation Spartan Shield.

