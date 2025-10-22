An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier carrying a tripod backpack teaches Kenyan children how to use a camera.

Getting the Shot

Army Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson teaches Kenyan children how to use a camera during a medical civic action program in Archers Post, Kenya, Feb.18, 2023. The U.S. Army and Kenyan Defense Forces partnered with Samburu County Department of Health to host a free medical clinic for local residents during Justified Accord, a multinational exercise, at Archers Post Sub County Hospital.

