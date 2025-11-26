Humanitarian Aid

Army 1st Sgt. Christopher Norris, a CH-47F Chinook crew chief, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, delivers humanitarian aid supplies in Hatay, Turkey, Feb. 16, 2023. The 1AD CAB provides dynamic lift capability in direct support of USAID and Turkish relief efforts. 1AD CAB is one of several U.S. military units supporting Task Force 61/2, operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, and U.S. European Command as part of the international Turkish disaster relief efforts.