An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers inspect the cargo on a large truck.

Final Inspection

A cargo truck gets a final inspection before departing to the flight line from the 633d Logistic Readiness Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 16, 2023. Large quantities of critically needed equipment were mobilized to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey on Feb. 5, 2023.

Photo Gallery