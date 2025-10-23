Final Inspection A cargo truck gets a final inspection before departing to the flight line from the 633d Logistic Readiness Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Feb. 16, 2023. Large quantities of critically needed equipment were mobilized to provide emergency humanitarian assistance in response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey on Feb. 5, 2023. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.92 MB) Tags: humanitarian, disaster relief, turkey, air force Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Chloe Shanes VIRIN: 230216-F-BD665-1190.JPG Photo Gallery