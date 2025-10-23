An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine holds a weapon while looking through the scope at targets.

On Target

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Katie Callejatufino, an ammunition technician assigned to the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, engages targets during live-fire training as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 11, 2023. The mission focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements which enhance the overall interoperability of the Marine Corps with allies and partners.

