Setting Targets A soldier assigned to the Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment aligns an M777 155mm howitzer to its target coordinates during certification training as part of Exercise Dragoon Ready 23 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 9, 2023. The exercise is designed to ensure readiness and enhance proficiency to improve interoperability with NATO allies. Tags: nato, army, dragoon ready, ukraine response Credit: Army Spc. Ryan Parr VIRIN: 230209-A-RG158-0107.JPG