Snowmobile Mission Marine Corps 1st Lt. Zachary Cook, a platoon commander assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, 2nd Marine Division participates in a snowmobile course as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1 in Setermoen, Norway, Jan. 31, 2023. The mission focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements which enhance the overall interoperability of the Marine Corps with allies and partners. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.81 MB) Tags: marine corps, ukraine response Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Megan Ozaki VIRIN: 230131-M-MI238-1040.JPG Photo Gallery