Deep Freeze A ski-equipped Hercules aircraft taxis along a compacted snow ice runway at McMurdo Station, Antarctica, Feb. 4, 2023. The aircraft is assigned to the Air Force's 139th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, which is supporting Operation Deep Freeze, a joint military mission to resupply the nation's Antarctic stations each year. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.39 MB) Tags: science, air force, deep freeze Credit: Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko VIRIN: 230204-N-NX070-1301.JPG Photo Gallery