Pallet Push

Air Force Senior Airman Garrett LaMarche, a loadmaster assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron, pushes a cargo pallet onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Feb. 7, 2023, as the base supports earthquake response in Turkey. The U.S. Agency for International Development is mobilizing emergency humanitarian assistance following the worst earthquake to hit the region in nearly a century.