Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Several U.S. service members in civilian clothing talk with a group of Nigerien military spouses.

Speaking With Spouses

Service members assigned to the 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion meet with spouses of Niger Armed Forces members at Air Base 201 in Niger, Dec. 27, 2022. The group discussed ways to promote the association within the Nigerien armed forces and the local community, as well as coordinating with other Nigerien women's associations.

