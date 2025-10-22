Presents From Santa

Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Peter VanDyken presents gifts to South Korean children during a holiday celebration on Camp Mujuk, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2022. Service members invited children from Sunrin Aeyukwon, Pohang City Dream Start and Dasom Children's Center to join them for a holiday celebration. Marines and base personnel organized food and entertainment and the night ended with a tree-lighting ceremony.