Pacific Partners The USS Makin Island and the USS Anchorage sail alongside Indonesian vessels during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/Marine Exercise Indonesia 2022 in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 18, 2022. The exercise promotes regional security cooperation, maintains and strengthens maritime partnerships and enhances maritime interoperability. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.8 MB) Tags: marine, indonesia, navy, cooperation afloat readiness and training/marine exercise indonesia 2022 Credit: Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Chad Pulliam VIRIN: 221218-M-FW664-1504C.JPG Photo Gallery