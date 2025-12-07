An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members carry transfer cases covered by U.S. flags out of a large aircraft.

Honorable Carry

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency conduct an honorable carry at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Dec. 15, 2022. The 35 sets of remains contained in the transfer cases are being returned from the Philippines and nearby islands where allied forces fought Japan during World War II. DPAA's mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting of missing U.S. personnel for their families and the nation.

