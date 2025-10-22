Bundles of Joy

Air Force Senior Airman Janealle Hogans, left, and Master Sgt. Luke McLimans drop four humanitarian aid bundles over Fananu Atoll in Chuuk, Micronesia, Dec. 9, 2022, during Operation Christmas Drop 2022. The Defense Department’s longest-running humanitarian assistance operation, Operation Christmas Drop provides supplies to more than 50 islands in the Pacific.