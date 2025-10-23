Emotional Embrace A soldier hugs his daughter at Fort Bragg, N.C., Dec. 12, 2022, after a nine-month deployment to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve provides rotational deployments of combat-credible forces to Europe to show U.S. commitment to NATO while building readiness, increasing interoperability and enhancing the bonds between ally and partner militaries. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.83 MB) Tags: atlantic resolve, military families, army, military children Credit: Army Sgt. Daniel Ramos VIRIN: 221212-A-JN358-1016C.JPG Photo Gallery