Observation Station

Army 1st Sgt. Henry Rymer, first sergeant assigned to Chaos Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, observes advancing units during a live-fire exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Dec. 8, 2022. The battalion is working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the United States' forward-deployed corps in Europe.