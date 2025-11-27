An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers board a shuttle at an airport.

All Aboard

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division board a shuttle at an airport to support Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce in Poznan, Poland, Dec. 9, 2022. The division is working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the United States' forward deployed corps in Europe.

