All Aboard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division board a shuttle at an airport to support Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce in Poznan, Poland, Dec. 9, 2022. The division is working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, the United States' forward deployed corps in Europe. Tags: nato, army, ukraine response, european assure, deter and reinforce Credit: Army Sgt. James Liker VIRIN: 221209-A-HN868-1283.JPG