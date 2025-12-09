Vehicle Instruction Norewegian Senior Sgt. Stian Fornes gives instruction to U.S. Marines during a belted vehicle course in Setermoen, Norway, Dec. 6, 2022. The course is designed to give U.S. Marines and other service members technical knowledge and proficiency in operating the Bandvagn 206, a tracked, articulated, all-terrain carrier. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.8 MB) Tags: norway, partnerships, marine corps, ukraine response Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mary Linniman VIRIN: 221206-M-DG975-1143.JPG Photo Gallery