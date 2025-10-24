NATO Support

Six Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle fighters from Royal Air Force Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing arrive at Lask Air Base, Poland, to begin deterrence operations on NATO’s eastern flank, Nov. 27, 2022. As part of U.S. European Command’s initiative to bolster collective defense posture and allied integration, the Strike Eagles will take over the fighter mission from the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron. The 90th EFS will return to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, after a successful deployment in support of NATO's air shielding mission.