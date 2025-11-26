Partner Pride An Air Force F-16 pilot, left, flies with a Dutch air force instructor pilot in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 2, 2022. As part of Foreign Exchange Officer program, the Dutch pilot flew with the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships with NATO allies. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.63 MB) Tags: netherlands, holland, central command, partnerships, inherent resolve, centcom, air force Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis VIRIN: 221202-F-FF346-0671Y.JPG Photo Gallery