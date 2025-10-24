Training Session U.S. and Canadian soldiers conduct M2 weapons familiarization in Romania, Nov. 8, 2022. The U.S. soldiers are assigned to the 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. Units in the division will support the V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across Europe to allies. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.78 MB) Tags: canada, nato, partnerships, army, ukraine response Credit: Army Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley VIRIN: 221108-A-GG328-409.JPG Photo Gallery