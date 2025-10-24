An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. and Canadian soldiers on top of a vehicle look at the attached weapon while others look on from the ground.

Training Session

U.S. and Canadian soldiers conduct M2 weapons familiarization in Romania, Nov. 8, 2022. The U.S. soldiers are assigned to the 526th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. Units in the division will support the V Corps' mission to reinforce NATO's eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across Europe to allies.

