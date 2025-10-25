Covering Fire

Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division, provide covering fire for advancing units during the Bull Run live fire exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 23, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe.