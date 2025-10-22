An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Members of the Coast Guard inspect a ship.

Ship Inspection

Coast Guardsmen inspect the Tuvalu-flagged motor vessel Kenyo during a state control exam in the Port of Guam, Oct. 20, 2022. This was the Kenyo’s first visit to a U.S. port meaning it must be assessed prior to departure to verify the ship's condition and equipment comply with domestic and international security, safety, and environmental standards.

Photo Gallery