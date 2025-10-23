Night Lights

Navy Ensign Jatin Khona, left, and Lt. Danyelle Davis stand watch in the pilothouse of the guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt in the English Channel, Oct. 11, 2022, while supporting Exercise Joint Warrior 22-2. The exercise is a U.K.-hosted multilateral training exercise designed to provide NATO and allied forces with a unique multi-warfare environment to prepare for global operations. The Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.