Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two sailors use flashlights to look at documents in the dark.

Night Lights

Navy Ensign Jatin Khona, left, and Lt. Danyelle Davis stand watch in the pilothouse of the guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt in the English Channel, Oct. 11, 2022, while supporting Exercise Joint Warrior 22-2. The exercise is a U.K.-hosted multilateral training exercise designed to provide NATO and allied forces with a unique multi-warfare environment to prepare for global operations. The Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

