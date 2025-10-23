Flight Directions

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jehnncky Pamera, right, signals to a helicopter during flight quarters aboard the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul while underway as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 12, 2022. The first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is on its inaugural deployment. It is conducting training and operations alongside NATO allies and partners to enhance integration for future operations while demonstrating U.S. commitment to a peaceful, stable and conflict-free Atlantic region.