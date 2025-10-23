Drone Launch Tom Spencer, a remote sensing program manager/project engineer for the Jacksonville District of the Army Corps of Engineers, launches a drone to capture storm damage assessments for Operation Blue Roof near North Port, Fla., Oct. 16, 2022. The Corps of Engineers is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Florida Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in areas to include temporary blue roof, infrastructure assessments and debris. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.22 MB) Tags: hurricane, humanitarian, disaster response, army, hurricane ian Credit: Patrick Moes, Army VIRIN: 221016-A-LI073-0296A.JPG Photo Gallery