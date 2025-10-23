Stryker Exercise Soldiers assigned to the Palehorse Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, maneuver in their Stryker vehicles during a situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 13, 2022. The regiment provides the command with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to assure allies, deter adversaries and, when ordered, defend the NATO alliance. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.76 MB) Tags: nato, european command, army Credit: Markus Rauchenberger, Army VIRIN: 221013-A-BS310-0866.JPG Photo Gallery