Raven Assembly

Soldiers assigned to the Palehorse Troop, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment learn to assemble an RQ-11 Raven unmanned aircraft system during training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany, Oct. 13, 2022. The regiment provides the command with a lethal and agile force capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to assure allies, deter adversaries and defend the NATO alliance.