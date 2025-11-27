Debris Removal

Stetson Smith, a civil engineer from the Vicksburg District for the Army Corps of Engineers, left, and 1st Lt. Briana Karayinopulos, a project manager from the New England District for the USACE discuss technical debris assistance in Lee County, Fort Meyers, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022. USACE is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Florida in their Hurricane Ian recovery efforts by ensuring storm debris is separated to minimize impacts to landfills while ensuring hazardous and/or dangerous materials are removed and handled accordingly. USACE has more than 280 employees deployed actively supporting recovery operations in areas to include temporary blue roof, infrastructure assessments, temporary power and debris technical assistance.