Roof Repair Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers install plastic sheeting to a home damaged by Hurricane Ian, as part of the Operation Blue Roof program in Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022. The Corps of Engineers is ramping up blue roof installation production across southwest Florida, helping residents in protecting their homes and getting them back on the road to recovery. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.44 MB) Tags: hurricane, humanitarian, army, hurricane ian Credit: Andrew Kornacki VIRIN: 221012-A-IF251-016.JPG Photo Gallery