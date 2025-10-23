Group Briefing

Army Staff Sgt. Channing Timmons, an infantryman, assigned to the Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, briefs Portuguese soldiers on U.S. weapons systems during Exercise Justice Eagle, at Smardan Training Area, Romania, Sept. 17, 2022. 101st Airborne Division’s 1-8 Infantry Regiment continues to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank engaging in multinational exercises with allies and partners across Europe.