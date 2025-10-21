Flight Formation An Air Force F-22 Raptor flies alongside two Polish F-16s in formation during the NATO Air Shielding media day at Lask Air Base, Poland, Oct. 12, 2022. The event showcased the importance of the Air Shielding mission and the interoperability among the U.S. and NATO allies to international media through trilateral aerial demonstrations and interviews with service members. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.62 MB) Tags: nato, air force, ukraine response Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Sukhlall VIRIN: 221012-F-ED762-4352.JPG Photo Gallery