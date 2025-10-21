An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three military jets fly in formation.

Flight Formation

An Air Force F-22 Raptor flies alongside two Polish F-16s in formation during the NATO Air Shielding media day at Lask Air Base, Poland, Oct. 12, 2022. The event showcased the importance of the Air Shielding mission and the interoperability among the U.S. and NATO allies to international media through trilateral aerial demonstrations and interviews with service members.

Photo Gallery