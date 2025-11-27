An official website of the United States Government 
Five ships sail in formation near a bridge surrounded by smoke.

Parade of Ships

Left to right: the USS Fitzgerald, the USS Kansas City, the USS Harper’s Ferry, the USS Princeton and the San Francisco Fire Department fire boat St. Francis participate in the parade of ships under the Golden Gate Bridge as part of San Francisco Fleet Week, Oct. 7, 2022. Fleet Week is an opportunity for Americans to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams.

