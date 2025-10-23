Roof Work

The Army Corps of Engineers install their first 'blue roof' in Fort Myers, Fla., Oct. 9, 2022. Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The program aims to provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting to protect storm-damaged roofs until they can make permanent repairs. This program is a no cost service for homeowners.