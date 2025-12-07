An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier cuts through branches of a downed tree with a chainsaw.

Road Clearing

Members of the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers Squadron, Florida Air National Guard, clear roads following Hurricane Ian in St. James City on Pine Island, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022. The 202nd RED HORSE Squadron, stationed at Camp Blanding, Fla., is a specialized, highly mobile civil engineering team that provides rapid response capabilities for multiple worldwide contingencies and operations.

